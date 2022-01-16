Miguel Layún responds to those who criticize his career in Europe

Since the America club was crowned champion of MX League at Closing 2013, the race Miguel Layun took an enviable upward course, as he began to be considered for the Mexican team to such a degree of becoming a constant holder in all the competitions of the Tricolorespecially the World Cups Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018. At club level, Layoun he came back for his revenge Europe, signing for the Granada, Porto, Watford, Seville, and Villareal, to finally return to Mexican Soccer with Monterey, and finally arrive at Coapa. Even if Miguel Layun missed debut against Puebla, is one of the important men for Santiago Solari, especially for his experience, leadership, and attitude.

Layún’s passage through the Old continent was criticized by many fans, especially those who feel that it made no difference to Europe wave Mexican team. On the one hand, it is true that the defender Cream blue He does not play in a position where he looks great, but it must also be recognized that the criticism is usually excessive for someone who found a second chance to perform in the highest soccer circuit in the world. For this reason, the player gave himself the freedom to send a message to all his detractors.

In your official account Twitter, Miguel responded to a fan who shared a photo of an important record he achieved in the porto, because it is seen in the statistics that the Mexican was the first footballer who took only 44 games reach 20 assists, far surpassing the rest of the marks left by other players when wearing the shirt of the Portuguese squad.

Miguel Layún and his time in Europe

succeed in Europe It is not an easy task for any footballer, and in the case of Layounmanaged to lift a Portuguese League in 2018, the year in which he stood out and arrived as one of the important world. Now, Miguel fight to get a place to wear the shirt once again Tricolor in Qatar 2022, and no matter how much he is pointed out for his age or performance, the results are there, and it will be a matter of time to see if Gerardo Martino considers it to form a defense that, in itself, has been weak in the last commitments of the Octagonal End.