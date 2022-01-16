Minnesota agrees with shortstop Bryan Acuña

The Minnesota Twins are once again making their mark during the international signing period, and are in a position to add a household name in baseball circles.
According to industry sources, the club has agreed to a $1.7 million deal with outfielder Yasser Mercedes, who ranks 17th on MLB.com’s list of the top 50 international prospects. The Minnesota ninth would also have deals with shortstop Yilber Herrera (No. 35) for $700,000 and shortstop Bryan Acuna (No. 39) for $650,000.
The Nationals, who have $5,721,500 to invest in this international signing period, have not confirmed the signing.
Mercedes has a shot at becoming the starting center fielder, in part because of his speed. At bat, he is projected as a hitter with enough average and power to stay in a starting lineup if he continues to develop at a normal pace.
Herrera is a solid contact hitter and has shown some power. Defensively, he has a chance to stay at shortstop.
Bryan Acuña, the younger brother of Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr., is also an aggressive player who makes plays on the field. He could move to second base in the future, but there’s no question he’s shaping up to be a middle-infielder who leans toward offense.
Major League Baseball and the Players Association signed an agreement in March 2020 that addressed changes related to COVID-19 and adjusted international operations. The 2021-2022 international signing period begins on January 15, 2022 and runs through December 15, 2022. This is the second year in a row that the period begins in January.
Under current rules, teams will not be allowed to redeem international signing spots during this signing period.