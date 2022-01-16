Miss Universe 2021 walked through New York with a perfect outfit for winter

The sovereign of universal beauty, Harnaaz Sandhu, who was crowned Miss Universe 2021, showed all her style and elegance by posing in an ideal outfit for winter. The young woman from India is already considered one of the most beautiful queens of the contest and she demonstrated this on her recent catwalk in New York.

On his social networks he published a video enjoying the first snowfall in Manhattan where he will reside throughout the year of his reign. In recent days, he has been sharing with his millions of followers on Instagram the walks in New York City and a fun video where he was seen enjoying the snow like never before.

“The first of many,” she wrote next to the clip where she wore an Emma Pritchard look in a faux fur suit and covered in a white and patterned coat and tall Guess boots. “Defying the bitter climate of New York,” added her stylist Pritchard, who also chose the outfits of other beauty queens like the Mexican Andrea Meza.

Harnaaz Sandhu had already shared his experience with the snow on social networks with a funny video where he was seen taking the ice in his hands. “This is what woke me up, my first snowfall in New York,” he said in the recording that then turned the camera to the view of the snow-covered city. The Miss Universe 2021 also appeared playing with ice and throwing it at her cameraman with Nicki Minaj’s High School theme in the background.

Sandhu just assumed her reign in December 2021 and is already considered among the most controversial Miss Universe. The young woman has been criticized primarily for her outfits, one of them with a large “V” neckline that showed that she was not wearing underwear, which sparked comments for her conservative culture and dress codes in her native country where various feminist groups spoke out.

The model, who has established her residence in the Big Apple, has been in the eye of criticism since the very final ceremony held in Israel, when she dared to imitate a cat during the interview with the host. He also expressed a message “from the bottom of his heart” to the country where the final was held, which sparked the anger of several followers in the midst of the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

The representative of India received the crown as the most beautiful woman in the universe from the hands of the Mexican Andrea Meza, who fulfilled the shortest reign in the history of the beauty pageant, a total of seven months. After the final ceremony, Meza announced her incorporation to the team of the American television network Telemundo where she will serve as news anchor in the show.

“It is almost impossible for me to sum up in words how grateful I am for each and every opportunity that has come my way and to all of you for always believing in my strengths. From growing up every day to becoming a stronger version of myself and witnessing a great transformation in the last year, ”he expressed on his social networks.