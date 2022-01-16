MLB-Nationals will spend about 5 million for this Latino prospect

The Washington Nationals They are heading to give possibly the highest bonus of 2022 to a leaflet so called cuban Christian Cowboy, whom they classify as “The Phenomenon”.

A 17-year-old cowboy is about 1.90 meters tall, he is an outfielder and as if that were not enough, he is represented by Scott Boras. Notably, his arm has been praised, he can throw about 96 miles behind the pads.

His firm was consolidated for 4.9 million.

$4.9M for Cristian Vaquero. — Anderson Vargas (@PiratesCoverage) January 15, 2022

Vaquero is of Cuban nationality, he managed to get to the Dominican Republic in order to be able to sign with an organization of the Major Leagues and indeed he got it with honors, all thanks to his effort and sacrifice.

It should be noted that in the last signing period, the Nationals also threw the house out the window with 4 million dollars just to sign Dominican shortstop Armando Cruz, who did not have an impressive first year of the summer but even so, better hopes are expected. things from you this 2022.

The Nationals farm took another luck when they accepted all those prospects from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for Max Scherzer and Trea Turner, that combination of players along with the youngest who are coming up, outline a bright future for the organization.

you can vote for the El Fildeo Hall of Fame