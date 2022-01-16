MLB Padres sign top Mexican prospect Rosman Verdugo

A new element has become part of the organization of San Diego Padres. Is about Rosman Executioner, considered the best mexican prospect. The ‘Friars’ took over the services of the young man during el period of international firms and from now on it will be developed in the Minor League system (MiLB) to seek to reach the MLB.

Rosman Verdugo has been officially signed by the San Diego Padres this Saturday, January 15, the day of the annual international signings in Major League Baseball.

Verdugo is considered the best Mexican prospect, due to the skills he has shown in the academies of which he has been a part, such as the ‘Alfredo Harp Helú’ of the Red Devils of Mexico.

The young man was born on February 2, 2005 in Bahía Tortugas, Baja California Sur and from the age of 4 he played baseball, starting in the Leones de Minatitlán team. His brother Luis was previously signed by the Chicago Cubs.

Rosman Verdugo is a shortstop prospect and has experience as a professional baseball player, having seen action with the Red Devils of Mexico in the 2021 Season of the Mexican Baseball League (LMB).