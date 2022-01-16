Most SMEs do not invest in the emotional well-being of their employees

After almost two years of the pandemic, more than 50% of employees acknowledge that their mental health has deteriorated in the workplace, while 77% of SMEs do not allocate financial resources to take care of their emotional well-being.

This is reflected in a study carried out by Kenjo in collaboration with Ifeel and Appinio. According to the results of the survey carried out among employees of different companies in Spain and professionals in the Human Resources sector, 60% of workers state that they feel more stressed and/or anxious since the start of the pandemic, with income insecurity for 42.1% the main reason. This is followed by the difficulty in reconciling work and family life (35.2%), especially during periods of teleworking due to health restrictions.

In this sense, 51% admit that in the last two years it has been more difficult for them to motivate themselves and half consider that their company has not paid enough attention to their state of mental health. In fact, a high percentage (75%) say they would not recommend their company as a good place to work, especially due to the lack of incentives to promote work-family balance and help to manage the workload.

Organizations have an increasingly relevant role when it comes to implementing plans that guarantee the emotional well-being of their staff, and human resources departments are a fundamental part of this responsibility. When the employee feels satisfied, their work also improves and has a positive impact on the company as a whole and its objectives.David Padilla, CEO and co-founder of Kenjo

Among the benefits that employees would like to have, the flexible work schedule stands out in first position (46.4%), followed by days off to take care of their mental well-being (37.2%) and access to psychological help (28. two%).

For their part, 78.3% of HR professionals say they are aware that the pandemic has affected the mental health of their staff and 63% consider that their organization has not responded adequately to this fact. 37.4% affirm that the lack of economic resources is the main reason for not having a section dedicated to the well-being of their employees and 23.7% point to reluctance on the part of the general management.

However, half say that they measure the satisfaction of their employees, with the work environment survey being the most used method (62.7%), ahead of individual and regular meetings between employees and their managers (20%).