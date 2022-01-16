Mourning on television: soap opera heartthrob dies after days hospitalized in intensive care

Mexico City.- The world of entertainment meets again mourning because a few hours ago the death of the actor was reported Daniel Guerrero, a well-known soap opera heartthrob Argentina.

The Argentine Association of Actors and his ex-wife, the actress Zulma Fayad, were in charge of confirming the unfortunate news through their official account of Twitter.

On his way to infinity, I say goodbye to Daniel Guerrero, father of my daughters, with affection and respect cultivated in the good words shared in recent years. May God bless you on your way to heaven. I will miss you,” he wrote.

Likewise, Eleonora, one of her two daughters, also used the social networks to confirm the actor’s death 76 years.

Dear people, my dad just left. I can’t even say how much I love him, nor the immense pain I feel. I’m telling you because I know of the love you have for him and I can’t warn each person, I don’t have the soul right now for that,” he wrote.

Daniel was the host of successful programs such as Good afternoon, nice to meet you, Continuous Saturdays, Musical Saturdays, Nuevediario, Hollywood in Spanish, Teleonce informs.

And in soap operas like your world and mine, Friends forever, High comedy, Rosse, Pablo in our skin, Darío Víttori’s theater, I want to shout your name, Face to face, This can be your story, the great lover Y weddings and more.

Source: Infobae