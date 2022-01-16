“My life was never easy”: Kanye West shares a controversial image on his Instagram shortly after being accused of hitting a fan

The image published by the rapper is quite bloody, and has divided his followers between those who ask him to remove it, those who defend it as a work of art and those who speculate that it would be the cover of the musician’s new album.

American rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has posted a strange and controversial image on his Instagram account shortly after the Los Angeles Police opened an investigation against him for allegedly hitting a fan.

“My life was never easy”, says the caption that accompanies the image, which shows what appears to be the representation of a skinned primate. The rapper has not given explanations for the illustration.

For their part, Internet users have been divided between those who approve and criticize the artist for said publication. While some describe the image as “beautiful” and a “work of art”, others say they do not understand its meaning and assume that the artist could be “drugged”, and ask to remove that “terrifying” illustration. Some third parties, on the other hand, consider that it would be the cover of a new album.

Kanye West had a verbal exchange on Thursday with an individual who was trying to get his autograph outside a Los Angeles nightclub. What started as an argument turned into a physical altercation and is being investigated as a misdemeanor assault, which can carry up to six months in prison.