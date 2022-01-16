Natti Natasha returns to the stage with the remote support of Raphy Pina

The urban music star Natti Natasha She opened her presentation schedule for this year with her participation on Saturday night at the Calibash event in Los Angeles, the first official event in which she was not physically accompanied by her manager and partner. raphy pina.

The accompaniment, however, has been transformed and now they are constantly followed through social networks, as they showed on their respective Instagram accounts, where the interpreter was seen greeting her daughter Vida and her sentimental partner from a cell phone. .

Natti Natasha was part of the program of artists of the urban genre that was presented on the second of three nights in which the event of the Spanish Broadcasting System (SBS) radio network lasted, and in which Daddy Yankee, Rauw Alejandro, Manuel Turizo, Lunay and Hali Uchis.

Natti Natasha and Raphy Pina test positive for COVID-19

The voice of “Ram Pam Pam” had an encounter with Daddy Yankee, whom Pina also followed closely before and during the performance, according to his recent posts on social networks.

About the meeting of his two represented, he wrote: “The shield of my family. Always grateful and in the industry there are friends, you just have to know how to choose them. Infinite respect. Thank God for so much.” The message was accompanied by multiple praying hands emojis and king and queen crowns.

The producer complies with the restrictions of house arrest at his residence on the Island while awaiting sentencing on April 1. Pina was found guilty of federal weapons law violations.

Natti Natasha is currently promoting the song “Yummy Yummy”, recorded together with the group of South Korean women Momoland. The video exceeds 16 million views since it was released last Thursday.

The music video was filmed in both South Korea and Miami and was directed by Marlon Peña. Momoland traveled to Miami in November of last year making an appearance at the launch party for the original series of “Amazon Everybody Loves Natti”, where they met the Dominican singer. Shortly after, they shot the new video, for which a roller skating rink was created – a hot spot for young couples to date.

“I am very happy with this collaboration, especially because it is a new experience for me. It is the first time of many, and I hope everyone enjoys it, ”said Natti Natasha in written communication.