‘Nearly $750,000’ will win the champion of the 2022 Ecuador Cup, which will have a new format | Soccer | sports

The FEF tournament has not been held for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This season, it will be played between May and October.

An approximate amount of $750,000 will win the club that becomes champion of the Ecuador Cup 2022, event organized by the Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF) that will have a new format this year, after being suspended in the past two seasons.

The data related to the economic prizes was given by William Poveda, director of Licensing and Competitions of the FEF, as collected by the governing body of national football on its website.

There will be 48 teams that will compete in the tournament, that is, the 26 from the Professional Soccer League of Ecuador (series A and B), 20 from the secondary category and two invited fans.

The Cup will raise the curtain in May, with the first phase, which will feature 32 matches (round trip) and will not feature the first division clubs.

The LigaPro teams will appear later, in the round of 32 (sixteenths). This phase will take place from June, in a single match and with the team that arrives from the previous stage at home. Clubs such as Liga de Quito, defending champion (2018-2019), will already be shown.

Round of 16 and quarterfinals, also a single duel, will be in June and July.

Unlike the previous edition, there will be no direct crosses in the semifinals, every time a home run will be made with the teams that win in the quarterfinals. The two best placed will advance to the title dispute.

The Cup will be defined in a single match, at a venue to be announced, on Wednesday, October 5.

Just on January 13, the board headed by Francisco Egas learned the details of the organization of the contest, said Poveda. “It was established. The spirit of this competition is that series A, B, promotion and amateur football clubs have the opportunity to play a large number of matches and have a higher rhythm of competition”.

In this framework, the manager added that “the champion could win, with all his accumulated prizes, about $750,000″. This, according to the FEF, “thanks to the contribution of one million dollars by Conmebol for the club competitions organized by the member associations”.

Conmebol will deliver 1 million dollars to its national federations to strengthen local tournaments

The rector of Ecuadorian football left open the possibility that the new monarch will also win a ticket to the Copa Libertadores 2023 or, failing that, to the South American.

With the FEF as organizer, the Ecuador Cup had its initial edition in 2018-2019. Liga beat Delfín in the finals (round-trip) thanks to the away goal rule (global 3-3).

There was no tournament in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic and its implications. (D)