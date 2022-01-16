Neil Mars, the friendly face of New York – Column by Patricia Rincón – Columnists – Opinion

On December 27 we began a few days of battery recharging. We entered the United States fulfilling the covid-19 requirements. Negative PCR test of less than 24 hours and complete vaccination schedule for adults. However, when we went to the Metropolitan Museum of New York we noticed that the rules had changed and all minors had to be vaccinated to enter museums, restaurants or any closed place.

Since our children did not have the complete vaccination schedule, they could not enter and they sent us to one of the pharmacies where they applied the vaccines. They had vaccination, but with schedule. We tried to schedule, but the appointments were for after January 3 and we would be in NY for fewer days. So we asked in three more pharmacies and in the last one we asked for help. It was amazing, saying that we needed assistance people started to show solidarity. They informed us that since we did not have an agenda we had to go to a public hospital, since the norm was of the State.

We arrived at the metropolitan hospital in NY, and the receptionist kindly directed us to pediatrics, where we met Neil Mars, who confirmed that they only attend by appointment. We made it clear that we were tourists and that we needed help so that the children could at least go to the restaurants. Neil looked at us as he said, “According to NY State regulations, all children must be vaccinated and it is our obligation to vaccinate them, let me ask my supervisor if we can see them without an appointment.” Upon returning, he told us that they could give us the care we needed and that they would vaccinate the children.

When I asked Neil why they helped us if the norm established the appointment, he – with his long dreadlocks and a big smile – replied: “Because children are the next generation and it is our duty to take care of them, we must always prioritize their rights” . After registering, we went to the vaccination area. In NY, kids can claim $100 or get tickets to attractions like the Statue of Liberty if they get their first dose, plus giveaways. Naturally, we did not take advantage of the voucher, since we are not New Yorkers.

From this experience I highlight the learnings. First, the ability of a society to serve its individuals when consensus is reached, everyone agreed that the protection of minors was a priority. Second, the information on rights was clear; each step we took took us to the place where they could meet the need we raised, in the information they gave us the common principle of protecting children acted and we saw the institutional framework in action to provide an effective solution to a problem. Third, the process is not above the obligation to provide welfare; There are clearly established processes, but there is also flexibility to take action and provide the service to those who request it. That is one of the things to learn in developing countries, to focus more on solving the problem than on the problem itself.

Neil was the clearest example of this. Undertook actions to enter some tourists who do not belong to the health system to the hospital system and provide them with the necessary care. Neil is an employee of a public hospital who, with his knowledge of regulations, awareness of child welfare and the flexibility to adjust the process, found a solution. He prioritized that the children could have fun at the museum, go to the zoo, enter a store and buy a candy. That day Neil was the friendly face and the key to the city of NY for two foreign children who enjoyed seeing their rights protected.

