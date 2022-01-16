New Customs Tariffs of Cuba for the importation of products

The Official Gazette of the Republic of Cuba established this week a new regulation of the Ministries of Finance and Prices, plus that of Foreign Trade and Investment, on the new customs tariffs for the importation of products to the island.

The regulations were legalized in number 6 of the Gazette and the regulations are collected from live animals to fruits, food products, precious metals, furniture, electrical appliances, among others. In some cases, new input quantities and prices were established.

This applies from this January 14 to all people who wish to import different types of products to Cuba. The sections range from live animals and products of the animal kingdom, such as the importation of purebred horses, which must not exceed the number of 10. Also the importation of other species such as dolphins, ducks, camels, seals, sea lions, everything is agreed in 10 units.

On import of cereals, corn, wheat, rye, barley, among others. For sowing, wheat 4 kilos, while barley, rye, corn or rice, currently allow the importation of 10 kilos. Cereal grains worked in another way (for example: hulled, crushed, flaked, pearled, chopped or broken) are also agreed in 10 kilos.

Fruits and other edible parts of plants, otherwise prepared or preserved, whether or not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter or alcohol, not elsewhere specified or included, such as tree nuts, peanuts, peanuts, and other seeds, even mixed between peanuts, pineapples, citrus fruits, pears, apricots, cherries, etc., 10 kilos of approved import.

OTHER PRODUCTS REGISTERED IN THE NEW TARIFFS

There are also garments as accessories (accessories), clothing, knitwear, coats, jackets, capes, anoraks, jackets and similar items, knitwear, for men, children or women. Likewise, tailored suits, ensembles, jackets (jackets), dresses, skirts, skorts, long pants, bib overalls, shorts (breeches) and shorts (except swimwear), knitted, for women or girls. Everything stays in 10 units.

The Gazette established the number of footwear, hats and other headdresses, umbrellas, sun umbrellas, canes, whips, whips, and their parts, artificial flowers and hair products that can be imported. From footwear with rubber, plastic, natural or regenerated leather soles and natural leather uppers, sports shoes, everything up to 10 kilos.

Similarly, fine (natural) or cultured pearls, precious or semi-precious stones, precious metals, precious metal clad (plated) and articles of these materials; jewelry and coins. Agreed at 10 grams in these cases. The products cover more than 200 pages in the Official Gazette, if you have a specific interest or want to read it completely: access here.

Original content here is published under these license terms: X LicenseType: Non-commercial, Attribution, no Derivative work License Abstract: You may copy this content, and re-publish it in an unmodified form for non-commercial purposes, provided you include an overt attribution to the author(s). You are not permitted to create derivative works. License URL: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/3.0/