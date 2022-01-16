New York Mets sign 10 Dominican prospects

Boca Chica – The New York Mets they signed more than 20 prospects in various Latin American countries, 10 of these Dominicans, with bonuses of up to US$1.9 million.

This Saturday, January 15, marked the beginning of the signing period for international prospects 2021-2022, in which this group of young people took the first step to the great dream of reaching the Major Leagues.

On this signing day, held at the New York Mets academy, located in the Boca Chica municipality, Santo Domingo province, Dominican Republic, 10 Dominicans were presented.

Among them, four pitchers, three outfielders and three infielders, one of whom, center field Simón Juan received US$1.9 million, and Willy Fañas, from the same position, received US$1.5 million.

Also signed were Jesús Báez (SS/3B), who received US$275,000; Jeffrey Rosa (RF), Jeisel Vargas (SS/2B), Yonatan Henriquez (2B).

Similarly, right-handed pitchers Wellington Aracena, Omar Victorino, Ernesto Mercedes and Wilson Esterlin, while in other countries such as Venezuela, Colombia and Panama, there were also selections of more than 10 prospects.