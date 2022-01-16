New York shocked by the murder of a young Puerto Rican employee of Burger King

The mayor of New York, Eric Adams, recalled on Saturday a 19-year-old Puerto Rican woman killed in a robbery at the Burger King restaurant in Harlem where she worked as a cashier, a case that has shocked the city for days and to which put an end to the arrest of the author of the crime this Thursday.

“The murder of Kristal Bayrón Nieves has been an act of evil, but it has raised awareness in our city. The outpouring of love and support from all corners has been genuinely moving,” Adams said in a statement, echoing the involvement of citizens who have raised funds, participated in vigils and demanded justice in the streets.

Bayrón, who moved to New York from Puerto Rico with his family two years ago, had been working for a few weeks at a Burger King in East Harlem and was doing his last night shift when a robber entered the establishment and shot him despite to have pocketed the 100 dollars that were in the box, according to local media.

The author of the crime, Winston Glynn, 30, a former employee of the chain who according to the authorities did not know the victim, was arrested this Thursday after the authorities, who had offered rewards, identified the particular belt he was wearing that night and traced his card to a hotel repurposed as a hostel.

This Friday he was charged with first-degree murder, in addition to robbery and related to the use and possession of firearms.

Mayor Adams, who has promised to reinforce the Police in the face of the wave of armed violence in recent months, was particularly outraged by the tragedy: “I don’t come to press conferences on arrests, but this one was very personal. A murderer cold-bloodedly shooting a 19-year-old girl after she complies.”

According to its statement this Saturday, the New York administration has offered the young woman’s family “the resources they need” and the airline Jetblue has given free flights to her relatives so that they can hold a funeral and bury her in Puerto Rico.