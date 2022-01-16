New York State Tax Receipts Rise to $12.9 Billion

New York state tax revenue soared to $84.4 billion in the first nine months of the fiscal year, $12.9 billion more than forecast, buoyed by a business tax put in place in April as a temporary fix to federal caps imposed. to state and local tax deductions, said Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.

New York collected $10.2 billion from a “pass-through entity” tax, DiNapoli said in a news release late Friday. He warned that taxpayers who pay the transfer tax are expected to reduce their personal income tax payments by similar amounts, and the December results may not reflect those compensating reductions, “clouding our income picture.” He urged Gov. Kathy Hochul, who will present her first budget on Tuesday, and the state legislature to act prudently.

“Tax collections performed well in December, and the state’s economy and finances continue to recover,” DiNapoli said in the statement. “But there is ongoing uncertainty about the impact of the ongoing rise in Covid-19, the economic risks, and the need for continued financial support for those still struggling to find their footing.”

As part of former President Trump’s 2017 tax cuts, the federal government capped deductions for individuals, known as Salt, at $10,000. To circumvent the limits, higher-tax states such as Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York enacted transferable entity taxes, which allow certain taxpayers to make state business tax payments that are deductible from federal taxes, instead of making payments. of state income taxes they are not deductible.

New York personal income tax receipts for the first three quarters totaled $49 billion and continue to exceed the most recent projections by $1.9 billion, DiNapoli said. Income tax revenues have been boosted by a strong stock market and higher taxes on millionaires.

Wall Street earnings for the first half of 2021 rose to $31 billion before taxes from a year earlier, a 13% gain helped by low interest rates and strong trading, underwriting and advisory activities.

New York ended the third quarter with a surplus of $30.7 billion, $15.2 billion more than the latest projections and $14.1 billion more than last year at the same time.