New York will open the world’s first NFT restaurant in 2023

Gary Vaynerchuk, founder of restaurant reservation service Resy, aims to open the world’s first NFT restaurant. The project will launch in New York in 2023 and already has an investment of $14 million.

In an interview with Fortune, David Rodolitz gave more details about how the new company will work, called Flyfish Club, the NFT restaurant will function as a dining club, where only token holders will be able to attend the venue.

Rodolitz is CEO of the hospitality company VCR Group and manages the project created by Vaynerchuk. For him, the creation of a form of membership based on non-fungible tokens it will bring a whole new meaning in relation to conventional associations.

NFT restaurant details

The initiative is not expected to launch until 2023, but is already in considerable demand by future customers. In about a week, VCR Group was able to raise $14 million from the sale of 1,500 NFTs that give access to the Flyfish Club.

The tokens were released to the public on January 7 and have two modalities. The most basic costs 2.5 Ethereum (ETH), about $8,200, and gives you unlimited access to a 10,000-square-foot dining room that contains the restaurant, the cocktail bar and the outdoor space.

The premium version, launched for 4.25 Ethereum -about $14,000-, offers some exclusives, such as access to a luxury Japanese food restaurant. they are already reselling units of both modalities for higher values ​​in OpenSea.

Although the purchase of assets is in ETH, restaurant customers will be able to pay for their food and drinks in dollars. However, they must present their purses containing the NFT to enter the place.

NFT as a form of status

At first glance, paying NFTs to simply gain access to a restaurant that will require payment for food and drinks does not offer much benefit. However, as Rodolitz points out, Flyfish Club’s vision is to offer an exclusive status to its clients:

This was highlighted by Rodolitz:

“By tokenizing, the association becomes an asset: the person owns it. They could use it for dinner, as planned, but they could also rent it when they’re out of town, or even sell it.”

He still believes that the model followed by the NFT restaurant could become a trend in the future. In fact, the status of being something unique, exclusive or scarce is what has generated value for this type of token in most cases, with some works sold in the millions of dollars.

