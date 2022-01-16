New York Yankees latest news and rumors

Once the MLB lockout is over, the New York Yankees must resume their search for a starter to supplement the rotation.
In that scenario, the Brian Cashman-led front office may be interested in Tyler Mahle, the 26-year-old righty who plays for the Cincinnati Reds. Mahle won’t be easy to acquire, but the Reds may be open to a trade offer and some analysts think he could be the perfect partner for Gerrit Cole and Luis Severino.
He comes from leaving an ERA of 3.75 in 2021 in 180 innings and reached personal peaks with his 13 wins in 33 starts and 210 fanouts.
The Yankees have yet to figure out a solution for shortstop, and many believe that decision is conditioned by another move.
If New York signs Freddie Freeman or gets a trade for Matt Olson, it will be much more likely that they will sign a more defensive shortstop, like Andrelton Simmons.
But if it’s Anthony Rizzo or Luke Voit who ends up at first base for the Yankees, they’ll look for a more impactful hitter like Trevor Story and even Carlos Correa, despite their price tag.
The Yankees signed this Saturday the best international prospect, Dominican Roderick Arias, for 4 million dollars.
Arias is a 17-year-old shortstop who was considered the No. 1 international prospect by Pipeline. New York used more than three-quarters of its $5.2 million fund for international signings on him.