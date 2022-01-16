New York Yankees latest news and rumors

Admin 59 mins ago News Leave a comment 33 Views

Once the MLB lockout is over, the New York Yankees must resume their search for a starter to supplement the rotation.

In that scenario, the Brian Cashman-led front office may be interested in Tyler Mahle, the 26-year-old righty who plays for the Cincinnati Reds. Mahle won’t be easy to acquire, but the Reds may be open to a trade offer and some analysts think he could be the perfect partner for Gerrit Cole and Luis Severino.

He comes from leaving an ERA of 3.75 in 2021 in 180 innings and reached personal peaks with his 13 wins in 33 starts and 210 fanouts.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

FBI identifies Texas synagogue hijacker

Hostages freed at Texas synagogue 2:13 (CNN) — An elite FBI hostage rescue team stormed …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved