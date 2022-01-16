NFL Playoffs 2022 live: Patriots vs Bills, live game of the wild card round of the NFL playoffs: online result

The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Raiders 19-26 to end a 31-year playoff winless streak. With suffering, but thanks to an interception in the red zone they managed to prevail and also gave their first victory over Las Vegas in the postseason.

Can the Patriots win? Yes. Everything will depend on the script of the match.

The weather will be frigid on Saturday night, but there won’t be gale force winds and snow like in the first matchup of the season between these teams. Conditions would be more like Game 2, in which the Bills won New England by coming out with a sense of urgency and a knife between their teeth. Mac Jones hasn’t had a bad rookie year, It hasn’t been brilliant either, but coming back in bad weather isn’t the perfect recipe.

This season Josh Allen has completed a total of 409 passes for a total of 26 touchdowns. However, he has managed 15 interceptions.

The Bills have a perfect record at home during the postseason. Sean McDermott has won both of his home games, so victory is on a silver platter today.

Mac Jones arrives with the mission of giving the surprise. Playoff rookies are 2-8 in the postseason. Today in his first game, the quarterback hopes to prevail against Josh Allen, who dreams of being the quarterback who gives the Super Bowl to the team.

Saturday, The New England Patriots will face their division rivals, the AFC Eastern champions for the second year in a row, the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card Round of the NFL postseason. History does not favor them.

New England hadn’t played a wild-card game away from home since 1998, when they were coached by Pete Carroll. They finished the season 9-7, trailing Miami in the AFC East, and fell 25-10 to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Very good Saturday everyone and welcome to the direct of the game between New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills. In a clash with the flavor of a great rivalry, these franchises collide for the third time this season.

In the regular season, the statistic was split by one win for each team. the pats they got the win at Highmark Stadium thanks to ground work, but at Foxboro, the win went to the Bills.

Josh Allen and his teammates are the big favorites, but Belichick does not want to give the duel so easy and wants with Mac Jones to build a dream season. Also Henry is the main weapon they keep by air.

Do not miss all the actions by MARCA Claro USA. That the whole round of wild cards we have.