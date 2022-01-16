NFT industry shakes up digital property rights

Perhaps a few years ago it would be strange to hear that someone sold a tweet – a message on a social network – for US$3 million, but now blockchain technology has made it possible through NFTs, or Non-Fungible Tokens, which have reached revolutionize property rights on the internet.

These are digital assets that cannot be replaced by another equal. In other words, they are the representation of any object, digital or physical, which also gives a unique property right based on blockchain technology.

The financial advisor Andrés Moreno explained that, as NFTs are certificates of authenticity, they prevent fraud in transactions and, in addition, they have made it possible to start registering the ownership of assets online.

“The interesting thing is that this unique digital certificate seeks that you can have an identification on the internet, that no one can take it away from you, you have it and you know that it is authentic. By making a unique digital certificate with blockchain technology, you can register your property, say: this block is mine, everything that has this code is mine and no one else can have it,” said Moreno.

This opens a new path for ownership in the online world, an environment marked by an almost unlimited ability to spread and share content – which at times conflicted with the rights and patents of the original authors.

One of the industries in which there has been a boom in NFTs is art. In fact, several auction houses have already started selling NFTs. Among them is Christie’s, which auctioned off an NFT artwork for a record $69.3 million in March 2021. The boom was also joined by auction house Sotheby’s, which announced in October that it will start its own piece operations. NFT through its Sotheby’s Metaverse platform.

But the sales of these art NFTs are not only made through auction houses, but also through online marketplaces. “A lot of people who want to patent art take out an NFT. It helps a lot to avoid counterfeits, that’s exactly what you’re looking for,” Moreno said.

NFTs have also found their way into industries such as video game . There, they represent assets such as upgraded characters, or with a specific appearance or ability, which are then sold online to other players.

The sports industry has also joined the NFT boom, with brands like the NBA already jumping on the new technology, selling video replays. Among the most expensive is Le Bron James’ 2020 replay, which is valued at $240 billion. In this same sector, La Liga de España announced an agreement with the online gaming platform Sorare, which uses blockchain technology to validate soccer player digital card transactions (NFT).

Other brands in the market, such as Paramount Pictures, Warner Music, BBC Studios, Nike, LVMH and Samsung have started to develop NFTs in their own industry.

“Consumer and luxury goods will likely be the sectors looking to take advantage of the NFT buzz and boom. Especially now that it is possible to link NFTs to physical goods,” noted Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda.

Some experts still recommend being cautious, as there may be scams , especially from fraudulent web pages.

“There are too many scams and fake websites that appear or look legitimate. Extreme caution is needed when entering your crypto information onto these platforms,” Moya said.

Therefore, it is essential to verify the marketplaces where these transactions are made, among the most popular are OpenSea, Axie Marketplace and Rarible. However, experts point out that there is still no regulator in that market.

“This universe, under construction, is really the Wild West, since there is no direct or state regulatory guidance on NFTs and transactions of this type,” Moya said.

NFT sales reached US$25 billion

Although the idea of ​​NFTs emerged as early as 2014, it was in 2021 that the greatest boom in these assets was evident. According to figures from market tracker DappRadar, NFT sales of US$25 billion were recorded last year, while in 2020 the amount only reached US$94.9 million.

To put these sales into context, Reuters noted that the money spent on NFTs in 2021 is equivalent to the money agreed at COP26 to help countries phase out coal; or to financing from the World Bank to buy and deploy vaccines against covid-19.