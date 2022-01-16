Ninel Conde reveals which is her favorite swimsuit, passion red | INSTAGRAM

After a complicated year 2021 full of uncomfortable situations, Ninel Conde can only remember the beautiful things that happened to her and of course also the excellent ones Photo shoots that he managed to achieve, not everything was bad.

On this occasion the beautiful famous took it upon herself to share with us what her favorite color is and she did so by wearing a beautiful passion-colored swimsuit, a piece of fashion which really looked excellent on her, she managed to show off her best curves.

Of course, the piece of entertainment continues to stand out to this day, easily becoming one of the best photos he has posing in a swimsuit and his fans were very grateful for sharing it with them.

Now that it’s 2022 the “B.ombon” She continues to focus on her career, leaving behind the rumors and negative situations she experienced, so more photos of her relaxing and showing off her beauty in the best way she knows will also come.

After so many years in front of the cameras, he has developed an incredible talent to pose before them and it does not require much effort to achieve the best results in their entertainment, obtaining hundreds of thousands of interactions in the form of likes and comments, they are always on the lookout.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FLIRTY PHOTO OF HER SWIMSUIT

Ninel Conde has her favorite color and her fans also discovered her favorite swimsuit.



But that does not end there, he has also dedicated himself to revealing many of his secrets, some Internet users were very curious to know what his secrets are to keep you healthy and with one of the most attractive figures in the entertainment world.

This is how she revealed that compression straws are very important to her, a method that has been used for many years by many women and that seems most effective to her.

In addition, she has revealed to us the type of diet that she has and of course that she is very strict, although she also gives her days off in which she can eat whatever she wants, although it is rare.

