Nino Cerruti: the outstanding Italian designer dies at the age of 91

The famous Nino Cerruti, one of Italy’s great fashion designers and entrepreneurs, has died this issaturday at 91 years old.

The Italian stylist died in a hospital in Piedmont, northern Italy, where he was admitted for hip surgery.

Cerruti always insisted on trying on his own creations first. Many of them were kept in the textile factory that his grandfather founded in Biella in 1881.

“I always dressed the same person: myself,” he said on one occasion, according to the AFP agency.

