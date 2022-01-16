No one was left without an opinion on the Djokovic case

The Walt Disney Company’s New Sports And General Entertainment Streaming Service Aimed At Adults Launches At Preferential Cost Of Your Annual Subscription; Combo+ also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star+ and Disney+ available. Subscribe NOW.

The “Djokovic case” reached unsuspected limits and spread over time that, with the draw made, directly impacted the protagonists of the Australian Open. At half-day there were several tennis players who were consulted and they did not avoid the “theme of the moment”.

The Spanish Rafael Nadal explained, for example, that “there is no tennis player who is above an event like the Australian Open” in his press conference prior to the start of the tournament that will take place this Monday.

Daniil Medvedev, the main contender for the crowned number one in the world, admitted that he is interested in knowing all the information for which Djokovic’s visa has been canceled again: “I think if I had a valid exemption I could play the tournament. I am curious to know the details necessary to understand the matter. For me it doesn’t change anything because in the event that he ends up in the draw, I would face him in the final. Before there is a long way”, said the current finalist.

The German Alexander Zverev stated that “it is not fair to come here and not be able to play the tournament” after his partner and friend was detained again after his visa was canceled for the second time. “He had a valid visa. It’s not like that? I doubt that he traveled to try his luck without guarantees that he was going to play the tournament. He’s a star, if it wasn’t him all this drama wouldn’t have been created,” she said after completing a morning workout.

Alex De Miñaur was one of the players who spoke out against the Serbian and spoke about the personality of the number one in the world: “I think that winning 20 Grand Slams doesn’t make you act one way or another off the court. Novak is an incredible athlete who has done amazing things in tennis. But at the end of the day you can have a completely different personality than What you look like on the court. It doesn’t correlate when you’re off it. What he does off it is up to him and his judgment.”

Another who showed himself without much desire to speak but slipped his own was the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas: “I’m not going to lie. In these last weeks, Novak Djokovic has been the center of attention for his actions. He has received a lot of attention and people talk more about it than about tennis. It’s a shame that these things happen a couple of days to start a Grand Slam like the Australian Open 2022”.

It even became protagonists of the WTA circuit and Naomi Osaka is a faithful representative with voice and vote. “Honestly, I think my thoughts aren’t really important. I know one person’s opinion isn’t going to change anything, it’s just going to add more controversy. I think it’s an unfortunate situation. He’s a great player and he’s a great player. Bit sad that some people remember it this way. But I also think it’s not up to us, the players, it’s up to the government how Australia handles it.”

Another of the players who gave her opinion on the matter was Paula Badosa, Sydney WTA champion.. “It’s an issue that whatever it says, it’s going to be a headline. I understand both sides.”

Finally, a circuit reference like the historic Andy Murray was not far behind and also spoke about the Serbian’s situation. “It’s not a good situation for anyone. It’s unfortunate that he ended up in this kind of situation, and who knows? I don’t know what the process is as of now. I don’t know what route he goes, if he can appeal that and, you know. , how long it takes”.