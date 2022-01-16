‘No Way Home’: The highest grossing movie in Mexico in history

Midtime Editorial

Little was missing ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ to become the number 1 movie at the box office in Mexico and, finally, last Friday, January 14, they succeeded. The film has had a great reception from the public since it was released on December 15, 2021 and, proof of this, is the success what has he had in our country, which It has earned him to remove Avengers: Endgame from the first place.

It took 6 days for ‘No Way Home’ to topple Endgame, which was possible thanks to the more than 60 million dollars that the film entered since January 9, the day on which the National Chamber of the Film Industry (CANACINE) announced that the most recent Spidey film was listed as the second highest grossing in Mexico.

The official account of Sony Pictures Mexico was the in charge to give the News on Friday, January 14: “We’re celebrating! ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is now the number 1 movie at the box office in Mexico ¡of all times! Don’t stay out of this phenomenon, celebrate with us and enjoy it (again) exclusively in theaters.”

CANACINE, for its part, ppublished the figure reached until last Friday. ‘No Way Home’ reached 1,478 million pesos, while end game (which is in second place) raised 1,472 million. The podium is completed by Toy Story 4, with a total of 1,375 million.

Despite the excellent reception it has received in Mexico, this it’s not enough (at all) for ‘No Way Home’ to get high on the ribbon podium highest grossing in history. Avatar, which holds that podium, has made profits of up to 2 thousand 847 million 246 thousand 203 dollars.