Novak Djokovic and his uncertain future at Grand Slam: US Open and the important tournaments he can miss for not getting vaccinated | Australian Open | NCZD DTCC | SPORT-TOTAL

Novak Djokovic walk along the ledge. Your final deportation from Australia He has a very troubled future ahead of him. Today, his career is at risk. ‘Nole’ has already missed the first ‘Grand Slam’ of the season and it is certain that it will not be the only tournament in which he will be absent. Can’t do much. The decision not to get vaccinated has put his successful adventure on the circuit in check.

He is still number one in the world, but he can stop after the Australian Open 2022. His closest pursuers, Daniil Medvedev (2nd) and Alexander Zverev (3rd), can dethrone him in the ATP ranking. But that is not the only concern of the Serbian tennis player.

It happens that Djokovic’s intention is to win as many titles as possible; especially from ‘Grand Slams’ and thus become the most successful player in the history of tennis, above Rafael Nadal and Roger Ferderer. However, not getting vaccinated is taking its toll.

In Melbourne, the track where he reigns as the most winner of the Australian Open, ‘Nole’ has already run out of chances to defend his ninth crown . And the worst thing is that it is exposed to missing more editions.

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic walks in Melbourne Airport before boarding a flight, after the Federal Court upheld a government decision to cancel his visa to play at the Australian Open, in Melbourne, Australia, January 16, 2022. REUTERS/Loren Elliott TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

The withdrawal of your visa in Australia can imply a three-year ban on entering the country. In other words, it is likely that the Serbian tennis player will also be absent in the next two editions of this ‘Grand Slam’ , which means a very hard blow to their aspirations.

With 34 years on top and, being the Arena Rod Laver his favorite stage, the present and future of Djokovic has become an unknown. He has already lost the court battle in Australia and this will inevitably have repercussions throughout the year in the other tournaments. It depends on the flexibility of each country so that ‘Nole’ can compete in the rest of the circuit. Be that as it may, it will be just as difficult.

– The negative impact –

The bad news grows with the passing of the hours for Novak Djokovic. The Australian Open will not be the only ‘Major’ that the Serb will miss in 2022. In fact, he could only play one ‘Grand Slam’ throughout the season: the Roland Garros.

In the event that the number one in the world remains firm in his decision not to get vaccinated, the only major tournament that will open the doors for him this year, with greater permissibility, is the French .

A week ago, the Minister of Sports in France, Roxana Maracineau, pointed out that Djokovic would have no problem being present at Roland Garros without a vaccine, although the tournament’s health protocol is still unknown.

“(Djokovic) will be able to participate in the competition because the protocol and the health bubble of these major sporting events will allow it”, were the words of the minister when consulted on the subject.

Novak Djokovic will have no problem competing at Roland Garros | Photo: AP

The last two editions of the French ‘Grand Slam’ were held with a sanitary bubble, with many restrictions involved for athletes. Now they are looking to repeat the same plan this year, which will benefit Novak.

In Wimbledon, the presence of Djokovic -six times champion in London- is mere uncertainty. With the tournament a little under six months away, it’s still too early to tell about the unique restrictions players will face in order to participate. However, there is a glimmer of hope for ‘Nole’.

Currently, government requirements to enter England do not imply compulsory vaccination. Of course, unvaccinated foreigners can enter the country, but they must comply with 10 days of quarantine. In addition, you must have a negative COVID-19 test with you two days before your trip and then you must undergo two new tests on your second and eighth days of isolation since your arrival.

Novak Djokovic is a six-time Wimbledon champion | Photo: AP

Djokovic has the option of shortening this quarantine period to five days if he takes a new test on his own on the condition that ten days before he has not been in one of the countries on the British country’s red list.

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, has already been consulted about the case of the Serb, current Wimbledon champion, but did not give a specific answer. “All I would say about Novak Djokovic is that I believe in vaccination and I think it’s a wonderful thing.”, he pointed.

At US Open, for now, there are no chances . In order for Djokovic – three times champion of the ‘Major’ – to be able to cross the border of the United States, he must present a proof of complete vaccination.

Exceptions are very few, such as a “documented medical contraindication to receiving a COVID-19 vaccine” or “participation in certain COVID-19 clinical trials.” Djokovic almost managed to play in the Australian Open, relying on a medical exemption, but in the United States this would not help him at all .

Novak Djokovic will not be able to play the US Open if he does not get vaccinated | Photo: REUTERS

It is for this reason that ‘Nole’ would also miss three of the nine Masters 1,000 of the season. In the United States, it is organized Indian Wells, Miami and Cincinnati, so Djokovic would have no chance to play these tournaments without the corresponding vaccine.

As for the other tournaments, the requirements of each nation to allow the entry of unvaccinated people can work against Djokovic. What is certain is that the Serbian, if he does not give in, will miss a Grand Slam and three Masters 1,000. Meanwhile, his presence in the rest of the events is totally inaccurate, even for the Davis Cup finals, where his country was invited after losing the semi-finals to Croatia in 2021.

