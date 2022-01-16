Novak Djokovic deported: the tennis player will not play the Australian Open after reaffirming the decision to cancel his visa | Tennis | NCZD | SPORT-TOTAL

The best in the world will not be present at the first Grand Slam. Novak Djokovic lost this Sunday his last judicial attempt to remain in Australia and be able to defend his title at the Australian Open 2022 after a court authorized the cancellation of his visa and his deportation for not being vaccinated.

The decision was made unanimously by the three judges of the Federal Court, who addressed today in a virtual hearing the appeal filed by Djokovic’s defense, who was held on Saturday in a Melbourne hotel.

The decision means that the 34-year-old Serbian tennis player’s visa has been canceled and he will have to be deported, so he will not be able to play the Australian Open that begins this Monday.

Under the law, Djokovic additionally faces a three-year ban on returning to the country, except for certain exceptions, which may include “compelling circumstances affecting Australia’s interests”.

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke used his special powers on Friday to cancel the Serb’s visa for health and law enforcement reasons, since if he is allowed to stay in the country it may stoke the sentiment of people who are oppose vaccination against covid-19.

Djokovic traveled to Melbourne on January 5 with a medical exemption for not being vaccinated, having recently been infected with covid-19, although upon arrival the Immigration authorities canceled his visa and detained him until his release last Monday for a court order considering that he was not treated “fairly”.

The tennis player was arrested again this Saturday after the new cancellation of his visa and is isolated at the Park hotel in Melbourne.

On the Australian side, the Immigration Minister, Alex Hawke, responsible for the cancellation of the tennis player’s visa, has welcomed the Federal Court’s decision as an example consistent with the country’s forceful border policy in the face of the pandemic.

“I welcome today’s unanimous decision by the Federal Court of Australia, confirming my decision to exercise my power under the Migration Act to cancel Mr. Novak Djokovic’s visa in the public interest.”, stated the minister.