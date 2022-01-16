Novak Djokovic will not play the Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia — Novak Djokovic’s hopes of playing at the Australian Open ended Sunday after a court dismissed the tennis star’s appeal of a deportation order.

Three Federal Court judges upheld Friday’s decision by the Immigration Minister to cancel the visa of the 34-year-old Serbian athlete on grounds of public interest.

The decision is likely to mean Djokovic, who has not been vaccinated against COVID-19, will continue to be detained in Melbourne pending deportation.

Deportation is usually accompanied by a three-year ban on returning to Australia.

The minister canceled Djokovic’s visa on the grounds that his presence in Australia could pose a risk to the health and “order” of the country’s population and “could be counterproductive to the vaccination efforts of others in Australia.”

Djokovic’s visa was initially canceled on January 6 at Melbourne airport, hours after he arrived to compete in the first Grand Slam of 2022.

A border official canceled his visa after concluding that Djokovic did not meet the requirements for a medical exemption from Australia’s regulations on vaccination of travellers.

