NYC Issues a Winter Operations Warning Effective Sunday Night – NBC New York (47)

The New York City Department of Sanitation issued a Winter Operations Advisory effective Sunday at 7:00 pm due to the possibility of snow, heavy rain and icing conditions beginning today and Monday.

Overnight snow accumulation is likely to be up to an inch in all parts of the city before a change to heavy rain. However, New York City is expected to receive more rain than snow. Additionally, temperatures are expected to drop through Monday, which can lead to icy buildup on roads, even if all precipitation comes as rain.

The department’s salt trucks are full and active throughout the city beginning at 7:00 pm Sunday, and the brine trucks will be on the roads and bike lanes beginning Saturday night. If the snow is heavier than anticipated, the city is prepared to deploy snow plows to all sectors. All residents are encouraged to be especially cautious on Monday mornings and take public transportation if possible.

Open restaurants may continue to offer outdoor and street dining during this event. Restaurants with roadside seating should be aware that the DSNY team may spread salt on the roadway.

Residents should continue with their normal trash, compost and recycling collection schedule, although delays may occur while the department is in snow operations mode. As a reminder, Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day and as such, collection is suspended. Additional information can be viewed here.

Alternate parking regulations are suspended on Monday due to the holiday. Parking meters are in force.

For the latest information follow our Time Authority here.