NYC Issues Travel Advisory Through Monday Following Severe Weather Threat – NBC New York

The New York City Department of Emergency Management issued a travel advisory beginning Sunday night through Monday. According to the most recent forecast, light snow is expected in the area beginning at 7:00 pm Sunday and transitioning to rain between 9:00 pm and midnight.

Periods of heavy rain and high winds can reduce visibility and create hazardous travel conditions through Monday morning. The National Weather Service issued a citywide wind warning in effect from midnight to 8:00 a.m. Monday for gusts up to 55 mph.

Additionally, coastal flood watches are in effect for Brooklyn, Staten Island, and southern Queens from 4:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., and for the Bronx and northern Queens from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Monday. A coastal flood warning for Manhattan is in effect from 4:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

The City’s Flash Flood Emergency Plan has been activated to help mitigate potential flash flooding and ensure a rapid, effective and coordinated response to any flash flood event that occurs. The city’s downed tree task force has also been put on alert to coordinate response to any potential downed tree events.

The City’s Sanitation Department is pre-installing more than 700 salt spreaders to pre-treat roads before the first snowflake and will send more than 1,600 snow plows when more than two inches of snow accumulates.