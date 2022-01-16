OFFICIAL channel broadcast LIVE Peru vs. Panama for a friendly at the National Stadium

Peru faces Panama in its first international friendly of 2022. Photo: Andina

Peru vs. Panama MINUTE BY MINUTE. The Peruvian team will meet this Sunday the 16th in the first international friendly of the year against the ‘canaleros’, who arrived on Friday night to face the bicolor team. Both teams still have a chance to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup in their respective confederations. The ‘Blanquirroja’, directed by Ricardo Gareca, will play this match at the National Stadium in Lima, without an audience due to the restrictions imposed by the Peruvian Government due to the arrival of the third wave due to the omicron variant.

Peruvians and Panamanians will face each other from 4:00 pm and the duel will be broadcast via Latina TV and Movistar Deportes for the entire national territory, while in Panama the channel in charge of the live broadcast is RPC TV.

MINUTE BY MINUTE

– CONFIRMED Alignments Peru vs. Panama

Peruvian team: Pedro Gallese; Aldo Corzo, Christian Ramos, Alexander Callens, Marcos López; Christofer Gonzáles, Jesús Castillo, Horacio Calcaterra, Andy Polo, Edison Flores; and Alex Valera. Coach: Ricardo Gareca.

Selection of Panama: Orlando Mosquera; Samir Ramírez, Luis Asprilla, José Matos, Harold Cummings; Armando Cooper, Abdiel Ayarza, Alberto Quintero, Jorge Méndez, Víctor Medina; and Jair Catuy. Coach: Thomas Christiansen

SCHEDULES OF PERU VS PANAMA

→ Mexico: 3:00 p.m.

→ Colombia: 4:00 p.m.

→ Ecuador: 4:00 p.m.

→ Venezuela: 5:00 p.m.

→ Bolivia: 5:00 p.m.

→ Argentina: 6:00 p.m.

→ Brazil: 6:00 p.m.

→ Chile: 6:00 p.m.

→ Paraguay: 6:00 p.m.

→ Uruguay: 6:00 p.m.

HOW TO SEE LATINA TV LIVE FOR PERU VS. PANAMA?

Latina is the channel that will broadcast the match of Peru in this international friendly. To see the signal LIVE you can connect from anywhere in the world by following these steps:

– Website: To see Latina live, just visit www.latina.pe/tvenvivo or click on the “live” button at the top right of the page.

– Latin App: Download it for your Android or iOS device.

HOW TO WATCH MOVISTAR PLAY?

It is a platform at no additional cost for Movistar customers: television, fixed internet and cell phones. They offer the streaming service that includes live channels and a wide catalog of movies and series. It also has children’s content, among others. You can download the app on cell phones or via the web on computers.

– Movistar Play on TV: If you have a smart TV, download the application on your TV, enter your email and registration password in the system and you will be able to see all its content

– Movistar Play on the web: Go to https://www.movistarplay.com.pe/. If you are a user of this company, enter your email and password to log in and enjoy the platform.

– Movistar Play on iOS and Android: You can download the application from the different phone or tablet systems. Enter the Play Store or Apple Store and search for Movistar Play. As in your smart TV, register your email and your password and you will be able to enter.

HOW TO SEE MOVISTAR DEPORTES IN MOVISTAR PLAY?

If you are already a Movistar customer, you only have to enter your username and password in Movistar Play (app or web). After that, press or click on the ‘LIVE TV’ tab and it will open its entire list of live channels. You look for Movistar Sports and that’s it. Tip: you will have the option to go back to repeat what you like the most.

WHAT MOVISTAR CHANNEL IS MOVISTAR DEPORTES?

Tune in to Channel 3 and 703 (HD) to enjoy all the content that Movistar Deportes brings. ‘Al Ángulo, ‘Después de Todo’, ‘El Camerino’, ‘Fuera de Lista’, ‘Full Ruedas’, among others, are some of the programs that you will find on this sports channel.

LATEST NEWS PERU VS. PANAMA

Ricardo Gareca already has an almost confirmed eleven, but the doubts were in the final list of the soccer players who will be present in Peru vs Panama and this Saturday it was known that there will be 22 and among them Jefferson Farfán, Josepmir Ballón and Yordy Reyna will not be present. The name that attracts the most attention is that of the ‘Foquita’, who had been recovering from a flu and is in the last days. For that reason, the coaching staff of the ‘white-and-red’ decided to rest him and discarded him from the list of concentrates, according to Kevin Pacheco.

One of the great surprises of Ricardo Gareca’s eleven against Panama is the inclusion of Jesus Castillo as a frontline midfielder. The Sporting Cristal midfielder will be able to show ‘Tigre’ all his virtues and win a space in future calls.

If no emergent situation happens in the next few hours, ‘Junior’ will become the first 2001 category footballer to officially add minutes with the ‘bicolor’. The midfielder started in the match against foreigners in League 1 and was one of the most pleasing to the Argentine strategist in the final 2-0 victory with goals from Marcos López and Andy Polo.

POSSIBLE LINEUPS:

Peruvian team: Pedro Gallese; Aldo Corzo, Christian Ramos, Alexander Callens, Marcos López; Christofer Gonzáles, Jesús Castillo, Yoshimar Yotún, Andy Polo, Edison Flores; and Alex Valera.

Coach: Ricardo Gareca.

Selection of Panama: Orlando Mosquera; Samir Ramírez, Luis Asprilla, José Matos, Harold Cummings; Armando Cooper, Abdiel Ayarza, Alberto Quintero, Jorge Méndez, Víctor Medina; and Jair Catuy.

Coach: Thomas Christiansen

KEEP READING

At what time does Peru play vs. Panama at the National Stadium prior to a new Qualifying date?

Jesús Castillo, Ricardo Gareca’s surprise for Peru vs. Panama at the National Stadium

Peru vs. Panama: Jefferson Farfán was ruled out for a friendly, as were Ballón and Reyna