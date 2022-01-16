Officials of the Raiders vs Bengals will not work more in these playoffs

The NFL normally takes officials from the divisional round for the Super Bowl.

The referee is not expected Jerome Boger and the team of officers who worked the AFC wild-card game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Cincinnati Bengals to officiate again this postseason after his controversial performance on Saturday, highlighted by a controversial whistle blow.

The NFL rates referees after each game, and Boger and his team are not expected to receive high marks, when they ruled there was a whistle blow after Cincinnati’s Tyler Boyd caught a Joe Burrow touchdown pass, though replays seem to show otherwise.

Jeremo Boger and his team of officials had a controversial decision on one of the Bengals’ touchdowns in Cincinnati. ESPN

As usual league takes assigned officers from divisional round, not from the wild card round, to work on the Super Bowl. But the high-ratings this weekend could and would be under consideration for the Super Bowl.

A league source expressed no surprise at Boger’s performance; others have commented on it at various points in the season, and the NFL has received mixed criticism for mixing its referee teams in postseason games, taking officials from different crews and assigning them to work together.

Boyd’s touchdown gave Cincinnati a 20-6 lead with just under two minutes left in the first half on Saturday. Burrow went to the right to avoid pressure and threw close to the sideline. Play continued despite an erroneous whistle from an official, who thought Burrow was out of bounds. Boyd caught the 10-yard pass in the end zone and the play counted despite protests from the Raiders, who cited the rule that the ball must be returned to the previous spot.

Senior Vice President of Arbitration NFL, Walt Anderson, noted after the game that Boger and his team “didn’t hear the whistle before the catcher caught the ball.”

“We confirmed with the umpire and the team that, on that play, they met and talked, determined that there was a whistle, but for them on the field it blew after the receiver caught the ball,” Anderson explained according to a team report. of referees.

Inadvertent and/or erroneous whistles cannot be reviewed under current NFL instant replay rules.

“At the time, we didn’t know because we heard a beep,” Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby recalled. “The umpire said it was out, and then they said it was a touchdown, and then there was no review. So we said, ‘Okay,’ so we moved on.”

Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia echoed Crosby’s sentiments, saying he had “no problem with the officiating today.”

The Bengals held on to the Raiders’ final drive for a 26-19 win, their first postseason win in 31 years.

ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez and The Associated Press contributed to this report.