Oh oh! Demi Lovato, is she dancing with the devil? Or is it simply the art of starting over?

Oh, oh… What’s wrong with Demi Lovato? Is he dancing with the devil? Or is it simply the art of starting over? There are many questions that the singer leaves without immediate answers after appearing unrecognizable in Los Angeles with a new look that includes a spider tattooed on her head.

Lovato, 29, has long struggled with her inner demons and recently underwent a special detox treatment, the results of which are unclear at this time.

The American artist has suffered from self-esteem problems, drug and alcohol addiction. However, these problems have come to transcend much further. In 2018, he almost lost his life due to an overdose.

These days he was seen with his hair half shaved on the side, mohawk type, full of piercings and several tattoos, standing out the spider on his skull, inspired by a children’s story.

“It was Grandma Spider who taught us many things. She taught us about pottery and weaving. She taught us about fire, light and darkness. She taught us that we are all connected in the network, each of us has his place in this world,” Demi explained with a black heart and spider emoji.

The most believers hope that his new personal presentation is an indication of a real change in his life to take over his actions and set out for the destiny of well-being and peace that a music star deserves.

Although the artist has grown in the public eye After having risen to fame as the companion of “Barney”, the children’s program starring a purple dinosaur, and then as a star of Disney, her confessions have included the rape by her boyfriend and that marked the beginning of her sexual life at 15 years old.

And the drug dealer who sold her the substances for which she almost died in 2018 “took advantage” of her status to abuse her.

Still, Lovato says she has learned to look on the bright side, saying the incident and everything it brought about prompted her to revisit her diagnosis of bipolar disorder. “I have ADHD,” he explained a while back in reference to attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

In addition to her publications on the networks, statements to the press and on YouTube, the artist famous for Disney movies like “Camp Rock” and songs like “Sorry Not Sorry”, poured her traumas, “shit” and truth into her album of 2021 “Dancing with The Devil: The Art of Starting Over”.