Omicron | Coronavirus United States | Record number of hospitalizations for covid-19 in the US: there are 146,000 hospitalized patients | | WORLD

U.S This Tuesday broke a new record for hospitalizations due to covid-19, with more than 145,000 people admitted to health centers, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services (HSS).

In total there are 145,982 hospitalized patients in the country with covid-19, of which 4,462 are minors.

The figure exceeds 142,273 patients with covid-19 admitted on January 14, 2021, the highest number that had been registered so far since the start of the pandemic.

This record in hospitalizations coincides with the expansion of the omicron variant, which is already the dominant one in USA

In parallel, the country’s hospitals are facing staff shortages, as many health workers have been infected.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declared a partial state of emergency Monday after ICU admissions doubled since Dec. 1.

Northam’s order allows hospitals to increase beds and gives more flexibility in managing staff, in addition to expanding healthcare online.

In Texas, some 2,700 health professionals will be hired and trained to reinforce hospitals, adding to the 1,300 reinforcement workers that have been sent to centers in the state, CNN said, citing a statement from the state Department of Health.

Meanwhile, Colorado activated a series of measures to deal with the health personnel crisis, such as not transporting patients under 60 years of age who do not have severe symptoms and without a high-risk history to hospitals.

