Pablo Solari decided his future in Colo-Colo. Will he play in Mexico?

The Argentine attacker would already have decided the immediate future in his career. Will he jump from Colo Colo to Liga MX?

January 15, 2022 9:17 p.m.

The name of Pablo Solari has been on the lips of the Chilean and Mexican media, given the possibility that the young Argentine attacker will wear the Águilas del América jersey starting this year, and after several weeks of uncertainty, the future of the battering ram would already be defined: he moves to Mexican soccer.

The 22-year-old attacker and figure in the Chilean Colo Colo, will fulfill his dream of a change of scenery and will finally join the Club America of his compatriot Santiago Solari, after several attempts in the negotiation. The directive headed by Santiago Baños managed to convince the Chilean team to let the player go for figures close to 3 million dollars, according to the Diario Récord de México.

The board and the coaching staff can make the player official next week, and thus be incorporated into the team’s discipline. The signing of Solari will further strengthen the attack of a team that ran out of offensive force when it was most needed in the previous league. América would be the second team in the Argentine’s career after having formed and debuted with the Colo Colo shirt.

During his two seasons in the First Division of Chilean soccer, Pablo Solari went from less to more between 2020 and 2021; they accumulate 44 games with 9 goals scored and 7 total assists, between the league competition and Chilean Cup matches. In the last year he won the Chilean Cup and won the trophy for Best Player in the competition. Colo Colo beat Everton de Viña del Mar in the final of last edition by 2-0.