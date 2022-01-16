Padres sign top Mexican prospect and he’s shortstop

The Fathers from Saint Diego they signed the best mexican prospect for about $700,000, the short field Rosman Verdugo, ranked among the top 50 prospects in the Class of 2022.

16-year-old Executioner belongs to the Red Devils, at his young age they classify him as the most talented among his age in a country as big as Mexico full of baseball players.

The Padres’ best player is Fernando Tatis Jr. and he plays shortstop, the organization’s top prospect CJ Abrahns also plays shortstop. However, Rosman Verdugo is much younger than both of them and things could change by the time the Mexican is ready for the Majors, in which case, he could also change his position as his career grows.

Rosman is 5’11 with 175 pounds and is a native of Ensenada, Baja California, he was born on February 2, 2005.

TO SAN DIEGO On Saturday, the signing of Rosman Verdugo (SS), Mexico’s #1 prospect, with the @Fathers. Executioner, graduated from @AcademyAHH, is located among the 50 best prospects in the period of international signings that begins this January 15.#LaCasaDelRey pic.twitter.com/h9vnjFPPW1 – Baseballpuro (@Beisbolpuro) January 13, 2022

Some MLB teams like the Padres, Cincinnati Reds, Los Angeles Dodgers, Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves tend to do a lot of signings in Mexico, that’s because each one of them has found signings there, there are many players who go rising at a very good pace and others have given results in the Major Leagues such as Julio Urías, Luis Urías, among others.