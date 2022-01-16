Pedro Barranco dies, former president of the College of Physicians of

College of Physicians of Granada.

Pedro Barranco Bueno has died at the age of 84. The president of College of Physicians of Granada Between 2001 and 2008, he is remembered by his colleagues for carrying out a great modernization in the medical institution.

Barranco was in charge of presiding over the Granada Medical College from July 2001 to 2008. In 2006, he was re-elected Secretary General of the Andalusian Council of Medical Colleges. During his tenure, he fought for the dignity of the figure of the doctor, for encouraging the participation of its members, promoting the opening of the association to its professionals, fighting against professional intrusion, as well as defending the medical deontology and ethics, supporting professional independence, improving and expanding the services of the school.

In addition, Pedro Barranco Bueno was interested in promoting continuing education and created a collegiate aid fund. Too Improved financial management of the school. The group of professionals of the board of directors that he chaired was defined in 2002, according to the newspaper Ideal, as “a block” with “extremely cohesive” ideas.

Jorge Fernández Parra says goodbye to his predecessor

Jorge Fernánedez Parra, current president of the Granada College of Physicians, wished to say goodbye to his predecessor in office, highlighting “the affection for the profession” that Barranco always showed. “He was a very good president. close to college and he was always attentive to the needs we had”. In addition, he highlighted that on a personal level they maintained an “extraordinary” treatment.

For his part, the College of Physicians of Granada He wanted to pay tribute to his former president, pointing out that during his time at the institution there was “a fruitful stage” in which Pedro “acted in defense of the group he represented. His objective was clear: to attend to the wishes as efficiently as possible and concerns of the members while defend the profession and be present in all those forums in which any matter related to professional activity is discussed”.

And they add: “We remember his almost permanent struggle and his constant denunciations of the excessive politicization that existed in the governing bodies of health centers”.