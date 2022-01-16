Pedro Troglio debuts with victory as DT of San Lorenzo

The Argentine coach Peter Troglio had a huge debut as technical director of the Saint Lawrence of Almagro one of the five biggest teams in Argentina.

The ex-helmsman of Olympia, a club with which he won four consecutive titles in the Honduran National League, made his debut with San Lorenzo and did so in the classic against Independiente in a clash corresponding to the 2022 Summer International Tournament.

At 45 minutes and when the first half expired, the only score of the match was given and the scorer of the target was Marcelo Herrera after he made a wonderful control in the area to cross the rival goalkeeper.

San Lorenzo had practically no trouble and thus in Pedro Troglio’s debut he was able to beat Independiente 1-0.

On the next day and always for the International Summer Tournament 2022, The Cyclone directed by Troglio will face Talleres in a clash that will be played next Saturday, January 22.

For the Argentine League, the official premiere in the championship will be as a visitor against Banfield in a game that will take place on February 13.

Starting Lineups:

San Lorenzo: Sebastian Torrico; Andrés Herrera, Federico Gattoni, Cristian Zapata, Gabriel Rojas; Nestor Ortigoza, Jeison Gordillo; Gonzalo Berterame, Alexis Sabella, Nicolás Fernández Mercau; Ezekiel Ceruti.

DT: ´Pedro Troglio.

Independent: Milton Alvarez; Cristian Zurita, Sergio Barreto, Joaquín Laso, Thomas Ortega; Domingo Blanco, Lucas Romero, Lucas González; Alan Sonora; Alan Velasco, Andres Roa.

DT: Eduardo Dominguez.