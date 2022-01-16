Pedro Troglio starts his era in San Lorenzo on the right foot after a triumphant debut against Independiente

2022-01-15

The Cyclone won 1-0 this match that corresponds to the summer tournament of Argentine soccer, thanks to Marcelo Herrara’s score at minute 45′.

Peter Troglio He started his era under the command of San Lorenzo de Almagro and did so with a victory in La Plata against one of the greats of Argentina, Independiente.

those of San Lorenzo they started playing ‘Troglioneta’, a direct game to the axes of offense and determination to regain possession of the ball after losing; they suffered an expulsion before the break.

Troglio tells for the first time the reason why he left Olimpia and how his signing for San Lorenzo took place

As was the case with Olympia, the projection from the sides paid off, being there how the goal play was produced thanks to a center that crossed the entire area at the service of Gabriel Rojas.

At the close of the meeting, the holy raven he remained in order, showing security behind without complicating himself before the stalking of those from Avellaneda.

Without showing many luxuries and flashy football, the former coach of the Lion began his stage in Almagro with the right foot, that being the headlines of the Argentine media who yearn to see his hand inside the sleeping Cyclone. In the Twitter account, San Lorenzo quoted a photo of the DT like this: “In good hands.”