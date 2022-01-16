Pitcher Yefry Ramírez re-signs with Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers they have re-signed Dominican pitcher Yefry Ramírez to a minor league contract. The right-hander spent the past year in the Dodgers’ organization, with most of his time coming from his Triple-A stint.

Ramirez has typically worked as a starter throughout his career, though his only major league action in 2021 came out of the Dodgers’ bullpen. The 28-year-old’s season ERA sits at 0.00 after pitching two cleanup innings against the Diamondbacks on Aug. 1:

Ramírez, who is 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds, was designated for assignment a few days later. to make room for the ill-fated summer signing of veteran southpaw Cole Hamels in Los Angeles.

However, the right-hander did not fare as well in a hitter-friendly Triple-A environment. In 25 games (22 starts) and 113 innings sandwiched around that Major League call-up, Ramírez posted a 5.02 ERA.

His 22.9% strikeout rate at the level was respectable, but a corresponding 10.2% walk rate speaks to a growing control issue, as Ramirez has seen his control numbers worsen after each promotion. .

However, that Ramírez has received as many promotions as he has speaks to his level of talent. A converted infielder, Ramirez has now been a part of six organizations and has seen time in the majors with three of them:

Equally encouraging is that Ramírez regularly competes in the Dominican Winter League, even if his current 1.42 ERA is accompanied by nearly one walk per inning.

All told, the right-hander is likely to fill a similar depth role with the Dodgers next year, as new pitching acquisitions should bring him back to the minors. Still, he has a good chance of getting another call at some point given the team’s current roster build.