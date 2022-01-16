Prefers a trunk, 1.1 million pesos in the garbage in Cruz Azul because of Juan Reynoso

Juan Reynoso preferred Adrián Aldrete over Alejandro Mayorga.

January 15, 2022 11:47 p.m.

The Blue Cross won against him FC Juarez in his second game of the season 2-0, however, at times he left many doubts about his performance, which should improve for the following games.

The team of John Reynoso He ended up asking for the time and defending himself as the Peruvian coach usually does, in addition to using one of his best reinforcements, Alexander Mayorga, only for the last 24 minutes of the match.

Everything seems to indicate that the headline on the left side in Blue Cross will be Adrian Aldrete, so that Mayorga he will have to take advantage of the few minutes in which he can be on the court to try to win the position.

Alexander Mayorga It came as part of the exchange between Blue Cross Y Chivas for Robert Alvarado With Uriel Antuna, but Blue Cross He would be wasting a salary of 1.1 million pesos a year according to Salary Sport, a salary not so high for one of the most promising left backs in Liga MX.