President Iván Duque met with Bill Clinton: what did they talk about?

In his recent trip to Ecuador, President Iván Duque held a meeting with former United States President Bill Clinton. Both were invited to the official act of the expansion of the marine reserve in Galapagos by President Guillermo Lasso.

After a conversation that lasted several minutes, Duque thanked Clinton for her commitment to Colombia, her support for the Temporary Protection Statute policy for migrants, and support for “our strategy towards carbon neutrality.” “We will always appreciate what you have done for our country. We look forward to it soon,” added the president.

On his trip to the neighboring country, Duque ratified his fight against the climate crisis together with Ecuador, Costa Rica and Panama through the Decree that creates the Hermandad Reserve and incorporates the Galapagos Islands into the largest marine area in the world. This initiative – recalled the Colombian president – is backed by former President Clinton.

The Decree signed by President Lasso, according to Duque, formalizes the Eastern Tropical Pacific Marine Corridor, made up of Colombia, Ecuador, Panama and Costa Rica as the largest marine protected area on the planet.