Prince Harry defied the British government’s decision to remove his police escort and seeks to get her back

Prince Harry has taken legal action against the British government’s decision to withdraw his police protection when he is in the UK and not allow him to personally pay for it.

According to a legal representative of Harry, quoted by the newspaper Daily Telegraph, the duke of sussex -grandson of Queen Elizabeth II- He does not feel safe in the UK and therefore “cannot go home” with his wife Meghan and their children Archie and Lilibet.

In the summer of last year, the prince’s car was chased by photographers as he left an NGO event.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had the 24-hour police escort they enjoyed in the country two years ago, when they renounced their royal duties and public funding.

Thus, Harry proposed to the British Government to pay for this protection by the police out of his own pocket, something to which the Ministry of the Interior has refused.

In his legal action, the Duke of Sussex argues that his private protection team in the United States lacks “jurisdiction” abroad, nor can he access the intelligence necessary to do so.

“The UK will always be the home of Prince Harry and a country where he wants his wife and children to feel safe. With the lack of police protection, there is too great a risk.”explained his legal representative. In the opinion of his lawyer, the security team of the Dukes of Sussex in the US “cannot reproduce the necessary police protection that is needed while they are in the United Kingdom. In the absence of such protection, Prince Harry and his family cannot return home.”

According to information published by the British newspaper The Mail on Sunday, if the case continues, will lead to a battle in the High Court between the government ministers of the queen and the prince. If this is carried out it would be the first time that a member of the Royal Family has brought a case against Her Majesty’s Government.

Prince Harry, who has lived with his family in California since 2020, has always been very concerned in his public statements about the risk to his family in the United Kingdom and directly accuses the persecution of the press of having caused the problems that suffered his late mother, Diana of Wales.

Royal experts, who are wondering why Harry might have chosen now, two years after “Megxit”, to start his case, a source said, “When Harry returned last April for Prince Philip’s funeral, he was given security. But when he came back in the summer, he no longer had it.”

The GlamStar portal explained that in the security section of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new website, they detailed their concept of a “new work model” and described them as “internationally protected persons.” But the Queen had not agreed on the “working model” and the section was quickly removed.

(with information from EFE)

