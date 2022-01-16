Prince Harry files suit for police protection | Rest of the world

LONDON — Prince Harry has called for a judicial review of the British government’s decision not to let him personally pay for police protection when he travels to Britain.

Enrique wants to take his children Archie and Lilibet to visit his native country from the United States, but considers that it is too risky without police protection, according to what the legal representative of the Duke of Sussex said yesterday.

Enrique wants to finance police protection himself, the representative said. His private security team in the United States does not have proper jurisdiction abroad or access to British intelligence, he said.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex personally fund a private security team for their family, but that security cannot replicate the police protection required during their time in Britain,” a statement said.

“Without that protection, Prince Harry and his family cannot return home,” he added.

Harry and his wife, Meghan, lost publicly funded police protection in Britain when they ceased to be active members of the royal family and moved to California in 2020.

The petition for a judicial review was filed in September to challenge the security decision.

Harry’s safety was “compromised due to the absence of police protection” during a brief visit to Britain in July, when his car was chased by photographers as he left a charity event.

Harry and Meghan’s seven-month-old daughter, Lilibet, has yet to meet her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and other members of the royal family.

Harry first offered to pay for British police protection for himself and his family in January 2020, the statement said, during talks with the queen about the future of the Sussexes. The offer was “rejected,” according to the statement.

“Prince Harry’s goal has been simple: to ensure his safety and that of his family when he is in Britain so that his children can get to know his native country,” he said. “Britain will always be Prince Harry’s home and one where he wants his wife and children to be safe.”

The British government said its security system is “rigorous and proportionate” and declined to elaborate. He also noted that it was inappropriate to comment further on any legal process.