PRM swears in mayor of Consuelo and PRD leaders

The Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM), Juan Ignacio Vargas Padilla swore this Saturday to the municipality of Consuelo, along with leaders of his political team who left the Dominican Revolutionary Party (PRD) to join the ranks of the ruling party

In a press release, the PRM reported that the swearing in was led by José Ignacio Paliza and Carolina Mejía, president and general secretary of the PRM in the sports and recreational club of Consuelo in which political leaders of this town were present. “A year and a half ago, the Dominican Republic decided for a political change, that political change is much more than the substitution of one political party for another, the people voted to make politics differently, he voted for transparency and humility, he voted for a smile in public service,” Paliza said.

He stated that this organization politics receives with open arms the injection of energy, passion, leadership and integrity. Likewise, Mejía expressed his great joy at receiving Mayor Padilla and the other leaders who were sworn in. “Almost 7 years ago the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM), a party built by the ideal of José Francisco Peña Gómez, determined to care for, preserve and promote, as Peña said, “People come first,” Carolina Mejía said. She said that in the PRM it was decided to retrieve the politics as a service and who work with commitment and passion.

He pointed out that Consuelo will be part of the great transformations that are being implemented in the country. “We have a municipal president who is not only concerned with giving support to the institutions of the central government, but also with the needs of our communities,” Mejía stressed.

After being sworn in, Mayor Padilla said he was happy to take this step and thanked the people who served as a link so that today he will go to the ruling party. “We have received from you that love that many times is not given in politics, we are here to do the work and to unite in favor of our municipality and our country,” he also highlighted the support and backing he has received from President Luis Abinader. “We have a president who is doing well and is putting people first,” he said.

“From now on the PRM is the greatest force politics of the municipality of Consuelo, to the party comrades who welcome us today, I want you to know that we came to work and grow in favor of all Dominicans,” she said. On the other hand, the municipal president of Consuelo, Dennis Santana, said that the PRM strengthening continues. “Today we strengthen ourselves, the PRM will remain the force politics of the country and the municipality of Consuelo,” Santana said. Also present were Nelson Arroyo, César Cedeño, Víctor D’Aza and Deligne Ascención, members of the executive management of the PRM, the deputies Luis Gómez and Carlita Carolina; among other important leaders.