Punta Catalina Trust and Energy and Mines questioned

The Justice and Transparency Foundation (FJT), reported that this coming Monday at 10am will be delivering to senators of the republic, in National Congress an explanatory analysis of the legal scope and content of the trust agreement for the administration of the Punta Catalina thermoelectric plant, exposing in it, the inadmissibility and violations of the constitution and laws of the republic.

The aforementioned report will forcefully clarify all the misinformation and manipulations that have been made around the chimerical virtues raised about the trust of catherine point, we will see in details if there is or not in the background a privatization from catherine point, whether it would remain in the hands of the state for the next 30 years, or if they would be obliged to deal with the state laws on transparency and if they have the obligation to bid in accordance with those laws, or more importantly, what are the merely decorative functions of the Fiduciary Banreservas, facing the hegemonic and absolute control of five individuals, headed by Celso Marranzini, under the name of a Technical Committee, including with the ability to sell shares or interest to anyone in the business it would represent Catalina Point.

“We regret that it seems that the Minister of Energy Mines, Anthony Almonte, has not adequately oriented itself to the scope and content of the aforementioned contract, thus repeating the painful incident, which led the deputies to approve and give their approval to a contract, which they did not even read, with the aggravating circumstance that what could happen same in the Senate of the Republic, a situation that has led us to prepare and serve next Monday to the senators of the Republic, an analysis of the contract to deliver in trust for 30 years to Catalina Point“, indicates the statement.

In another order, the Superior Administrative Court (TSA), reserved the ruling on the request for a precautionary measure filed by the Justice and Transparency Foundation, which seeks to annul the resolutions of the Superintendence of Electricity that order the supposed gradual dismantling of the subsidy that the Government makes to the electricity rate.

The foundation, which is chaired by lawyer Trajano Potentini, understands that the resolutions were issued in clear violation of the due administrative process for the production of general regulations, the Constitution of the Republic, various laws, including among them the General Law of Electricity.

The acting institution considers that a gradual increase, until 2026, every 3 months, as stated by the superintendence in its resolutions, would be criminal and inflationary, even on the verge of causing a social explosion, given that the increases would fundamentally impact large and poorest majorities of the Dominican people.

The FJT represented by the lawyers Henri Misael Adames, Cesar Noboa Valenzuela Y John Thomas Garcia, await a favorable ruling, where institutionality is restored and justice and rationality prevail.