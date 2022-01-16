Quintero confirmed his return to River Plate

Antioquia midfielder Juan Fernando Quintero, who is concentrated with the Colombian team for this Sunday’s game against Honduras, confirmed that he is returning to River Plate.

During the press conference given by the tricolor team, before the friendly duel, the Antioquia midfielder said: “River is a team that competes at all times and that is why I made the decision to return.”

In this way, the return of the midfielder who passed through Chinese football and two weeks ago returned to Colombia after ending his relationship with Shenzhen is confirmed.