Quintero confirmed his return to River Plate

Antioquia midfielder Juan Fernando Quintero, who is concentrated with the Colombian team for this Sunday’s game against Honduras, confirmed that he is returning to River Plate.
During the press conference given by the tricolor team, before the friendly duel, the Antioquia midfielder said: “River is a team that competes at all times and that is why I made the decision to return.”
In this way, the return of the midfielder who passed through Chinese football and two weeks ago returned to Colombia after ending his relationship with Shenzhen is confirmed.
Regarding his time in Chinese soccer, the Colombian said: “I had the opportunity to grow a lot in China. The foreigners who play there have many responsibilities. I gained a lot of experience.”
Finally, he maintained that he is in good condition both to contribute to the national team and for his return to River Plate.
“I’m doing well, with rhythm after my season in China, I almost didn’t stop. Representing my country is a source of pride for me, I always want to give my best”, he expressed.
And he ended by expressing that he is happy to return to River. “In the next few hours I will be with River, which is my next club, I hope that in the next few days everything will be closed”.