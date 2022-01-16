Rafa Benítez would be replaced by Everton due to poor results: fans explode in networks | premier league

The situation of Rafa Benítez at the helm of Everton is going from bad to worse. This Saturday, the ‘toffees’ fell 2-1 at Norwich, a team that until then was bottom of the Premier League, and were just six points from the relegation places.

Well, the fans showed their discontent both on the field and on social networks. In the final moments of the match at Carrow Road, the cameras in the venue focused on a banner from the visiting supporter that read: “Benítez, get off our team”.

Likewise, messages of anger abounded on Twitter due to the dismal performance of the team in recent weeks and the occasional attitude of the coach with important players in the squad such as the outgoing James Rodríguez and Lucas Digne.

In a matter of hours, the Spanish strategist was a trend for the club’s irate fans and the jokes-memes from the opposite sidewalk (Liverpool).

With the above on the table, the renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano reported that Benítez would have his hours counted at Everton, The board would have said no more!

“The Everton board is pressing for the immediate departure of Rafa Benítez. The next steps prior to the final decision will be to find the right replacement and agree on compensation. There is still nothing official, but the plan is to dismiss the Spanish coachRomano trilled.

Below are several of the messages against the strategist:

