Rafael Benítez left Eveton, is the door open for James? – International Soccer – Sports

The Spanish coach Rafael Benitez has been dismissed as coach of the Everton as a result of the poor results of the Liverpool team in recent days that have brought them closer to the relegation zone of the Premier. Is James coming back?

The club has announced the dismissal of the Spanish coach who arrived at Goodison Park last summer.

Everton has accumulated a draw and three defeats in its last four games and, sixteenth in the table, is only six points behind Norwich, third from last, which marks relegation to the Championship.

Rafa Benítez, former coach, among others, of Real Madrid, Liverpool, Valencia, Tenerife or Newcastle, was Carlo Ancelotti’s replacement in the Toffee squad, but the results have not accompanied him.

The hope of having James

After a good start to the season, he entered a rut from which he seemed to come out six days ago, but to which he fell again in the last commitments. Everton have only managed to win one Premier League match since September.

Everton Club de Fútbol can confirm the departure of Rafael Benítez as first team manager. Benítez, who joined Everton in June 2021, has left the club with immediate effect. A replacement will be announced in due course. the Liverpool club in a statement.

It is no secret to anyone that the relationship between the offensive midfielder and the Spanish coach is bad, which is why James ended up leaving the team after barely playing the preseason and adding a few minutes in local tournaments. Now, without Benítez in charge, the man from Cucuta would have a free path to compete again in the best league in the world.

James has the blessing of the fans, who showed him their support until the last moment, and more than interesting numbers in his only season. Could you come back?

Most likely not. The left-hander landed just four months ago in Qatari territory and is the sensation not only of Al-Rayyan but of the league in general. According to data from Transfermarkt, his pass was acquired in exchange for 8 million euros and the salary they managed to keep. All an investment that so far has not paid off.

