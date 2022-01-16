Rapper Wavy Navy Pooh is shot dead in an ambush in Miami

Miami – The rapper Wavy Navy Pooh died in a shooting that occurred this Friday in Miami when he was traveling in a car in which there were also two small children, local media reported this Saturday.

The Miami Herald newspaper indicated that the 28-year-old musician, whose real name was Shandler Beaubien, was ambushed while driving the vehicle in the West Kendall area.

Police have not released the victim’s name, but the rapper’s label, Quality Control, confirmed his identity, according to WPLG.

So far no arrests have been reported and the Police have asked for citizen help to try to find the culprits.

“In the front seat there was a one-year-old child in a child seat who could easily have been shot and killed,” said Detective Álvaro Zabaleta, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department, in statements collected. by Local 10.

Another 5-year-old boy and a woman in the back seats were also traveling in the vehicle, and neither of them were injured.

According to this television channel, the authorities collected more than 80 gun casings and at least one of the weapons used in this homicide was semi-automatic.

Wavy Navy Pooh’s best-known song was “MIAMI (Murder is a Major Issue)”, in which the musician is seen with a gun and recreated images of a murder scene.