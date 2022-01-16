Real Betis vs. Seville of the Copa del Rey resumes this Sunday, January 16 without an audience

The Andalusian derby will resume this Sunday, January 16 at 4:00 p.m. in Spain, without an audience and the remaining time will be played before the violent incidents

the duel between Real Betis vs. Seville of the Copa del Rey It will resume this Sunday, January 16 at 4:00 p.m. in Spain, according to the determination of the Judge of Competitions of the Spanish Football Federation.

The resumption of the match will take place at the Villamarín stadium and without fans in the stands, after the referee stopped the match 39 minutes into the first half, when Sevilla player Joan Jordán received the impact of a bar on his head, apparently of plastic, just after tying the local team at one, reported both clubs and the Royal Spanish Football Federation.

The derby will resume this Sunday without an audience. EPA

The incident occurred just after tying one for the Betis the French Nabil Fekir, with 6 minutes to go before the break and in the celebration of the goal by the local fans, when a stick thrown from the stands of Benito Villamarín’s Gol Sur hit the head of Jordan, who remained sitting on the grass, somewhat stunned.

After eight minutes in which the game was stopped to attend to the footballer, and in the middle of the conversations between the coaches and players of both teams with the referee, the Basque referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoechea, who was very close to the action, picked up the object thrown from said stands.

The referee handed it to the field delegate and decided that the match would be interrupted when there were still 6 minutes left in the first half.

From there, the sevillistas withdrew to the changing rooms and the bético players stayed on the edge of the pitch, while the video scoreboards reminded of the need for good behavior in the stands and the prohibition of throwing objects during the waiting time.

The opinion of the Spanish federation indicates that it will be the Seville who takes the serve to resume the match and the remaining 4 minutes of the first half will be played, as well as the second part of the match of the Copa del Rey.

Although there was the possibility that the match would be played on January 19, the federation determined that it will be played soon, due to the tight schedules.