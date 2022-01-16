Red Alert | netflix | trilogy | ‘Red Alert’ will have a trilogy on Netflix | CHEK

The resounding success of ‘Red alert’ made it the most watched movie of all time Netflix. The film was focused on two fundamental elements, on the one hand, the stars that starred in it: Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot Y Ryan Reynolds; and on the other hand, the amount of money it had cost to carry it out.

The streaming platform took over the most expensive movie it had ever produced, a total of $200 million, which turned out to be a wise investment as the film quickly climbed to the top of its charts.

The film directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber surpassed ‘Blindly’ and was crowned the most viewed. Nowadays ‘Don’t look up from Adam McKay, could snatch the first place, however, Netflix has already been working on the sequels. As reported dead line the studio will shoot two sequels simultaneously. Composing in this way a trilogy.

It is not the first time that sequels are produced at the same time, but never a platform of streaming had set out to carry out this demanding production model.

The idea is that new films start shooting at the beginning of 2023, on his side, Rawson Marshall Thurber, He is already writing his script, while Netflix is ​​negotiating the return of the actors.

